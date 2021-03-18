ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkish cenbank hikes rates more than expected to 19pc

  • The key one-week repo rate is the highest of any big economy and it is back to levels last touched in mid-2019. It had stood at 17% since December after aggressive monetary tightening last year.
  • The central bank has now tightened policy by 875 basis points since Erdogan appointed Agbal in November, when the lira touched a record low. It had rallied 20% after the appointment.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's central bank hiked rates by 200 basis points to 19% on Thursday, twice the market expectation in what it called a "front loaded" move to head off rising inflation and a sliding lira, which rallied 2%.

The decision had been seen as a test of new Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal's inflation-fighting credentials and hawkish recent rhetoric, given President Tayyip Erdogan's repeated opposition to tight policy.

In a Reuters poll, almost all of the 21 economists expected a 100-point rate hike. The lira responded with a 2% jump against the dollar to 7.36, its strongest level in two weeks.

The key one-week repo rate is the highest of any big economy and it is back to levels last touched in mid-2019. It had stood at 17% since December after aggressive monetary tightening last year.

Market expectations for a hike shot up after US bond yields jumped and the lira lost as much as 10% since mid-February. Inflation also rose more than expected to nearly 16% last month, well above a 5% target.

The bank's policy committee said it "decided to implement a front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening." It again promised a tight stance would be held "decisively" for an extended period and promised more rate hikes if needed.

The central bank has now tightened policy by 875 basis points since Erdogan appointed Agbal in November, when the lira touched a record low. It had rallied 20% after the appointment.

Erdogan frequently calls for lower borrowing costs and he abruptly fired the last two bank chiefs, raising concerns over monetary independence. But he appointed Agbal as part of a surprise leadership overhaul in which he pledged a new market-friendly economic era.

"Exceeding (market) expectations was definitely the most efficient way to encourage foreign investors to restore their bullish bets on the lira," said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank.

The global bond rout hit Turkey harder than most emerging markets due to the credibility concerns and narrowing real rates, which have stoked dollarization. Locals' hard currency holdings hit a record $236 billion last month.

Rate cuts are expected in the second half of the year when inflation should dip. Annual CPI was at mid-2019 levels last month and has been in double digits most of the last four years.

Rising energy prices and higher demand as lockdowns are eased, as well as lira weakness, have driven price rises. Currency depreciation raises inflation in import-dependent Turkey.

Still, inflation is within the central bank's forecast range and Agbal says it will hit the 5% target by end-2023.

Turkey's central bank US bond yields Turkey's economy lira vs dollar Turkey's GDP

Turkish cenbank hikes rates more than expected to 19pc

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters