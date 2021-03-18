ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.71%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.27%)
HUBC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.43%)
PRL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.91%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
TRG 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.58%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.39 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.91 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,342 Decreased By ▼ -108.46 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,762 Decreased By ▼ -116.59 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases exceed 1.5 million

  • Ukraine has faced a sharp jump in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, which Prime Minister Denys Shmygal called a "third wave" of the pandemic.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

KYIV: The number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has exceeded 1.5 million with 29,253 deaths, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.

Ukraine has faced a sharp jump in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, which Prime Minister Denys Shmygal called a "third wave" of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Ukraine registered a record daily high of 289 coronavirus-related deaths and the death toll remained at a high level of 267 on Thursday, Stepanov said on Facebook.

He said the number of hospitalised Ukrainians remained at a high level - 4,376 were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, down from a record 4,887 the day before.

The surge in new infections and deaths has forced the prime minister to urge regional authorities to impose stronger restrictions to contain the disease.

Coronavirus facebook Ukraine COVID19 cases Stepanov Ukrainian Health Minister

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases exceed 1.5 million

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters