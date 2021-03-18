ANL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.16%)
ASL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 95.94 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.97%)
DGKC 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.26%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.04%)
HASCOL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
KAPCO 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
POWER 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.44%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,880 Decreased By ▼ -16.76 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 17.78 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,830 Decreased By ▼ -48.69 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

8 Biden also took a direct swipe at Trump's Afghanistan policy, saying it "was not a very solidly negotiated deal" that the then-president oversaw.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has said that it would be "tough" to meet the deadline to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by May 1, as agreed with the Taliban in a deal secured under Donald Trump.

The Taliban insurgents have largely stuck to a promise not to attack US or other foreign troops since the agreement was struck in February last year, but they say the date to end America's longest war is inflexible.

"Could happen, but it is tough," Biden said when asked about the May 1 deadline in a TV interview broadcast on Wednesday. "I'm in the process of making that decision now."

The Taliban quickly reacted to Biden's comments, with a spokesman telling AFP there would be "consequences" if the United States did not stick to the agreed timetable -- further raising pressure on the fragile peace process.

Biden also took a direct swipe at Trump's Afghanistan policy, saying it "was not a very solidly negotiated deal" that the then-president oversaw.

"The failure to have an orderly transition from the Trump presidency to my presidency... has cost me time and consequences. That's one of the issues we're talking about now, in terms of Afghanistan," he added.

The United States is supposed to pull out all its troops by May 1 in an agreement that saw the Taliban agree to peace talks with the Afghan administration of President Ashraf Ghani.

