Siraj Durrani’s bail: SC voids verdict, remands case to SHC for decision on facts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court while declaring the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment void in Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani’s bail, remanded the case to SHC to decide it in light of facts and evidence.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Wednesday heard the appeals of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of Siraj Durrani and others bails in corruption case. The bench barred the arrest of the Speaker Sindh Assembly till the SHC reviews its order.

Justice Bandial stated that the SHC granted bail to the Sindh Assembly speaker without considering any concrete basis. “There should be [some] basis for granting bail,” he added.

The apex court ordered that a bench comprising senior judges of the SHC should hear the bail plea.

The Special Prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the bench that the assets of Siraj Durrani are beyond his known source of income. The NAB alleged that Durrani had accumulated assets worth Rs1.6 billion along with other co-accused who are his family members. He further said that Durrani and his family could not provide satisfactory reply about his assets.

The NAB had arrested Durrani in February, 2019, in Islamabad. It later filed a reference against him regarding accumulation of assets worth over Rs1.61 billion through illegal means.

The SHC, on December 13, 2019, had granted bail to Durrani, Agha Masihuddin, Tufail Ahmed, Mitha Khan, Shamshad Khatoon, Aslam Pervez, Zulfiqar Ali, Gulzar Ahmed and Shakeel Ahmed.

According to NAB, three separate inquiries are against the PPP leader: the first inquiry pertains to an allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by Durrani; the second relates to 352 illegal appointments made by him; and the third pertains to embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA Hostel and construction of the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as in the appointment of project directors for the said projects.

