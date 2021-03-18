ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Govt urged to ban export of cotton yarn

Recorder Report 18 Mar 2021

KARACHI: An increase of nearly 36 percent in cotton yarn export in February 2021 triggered panic among the apparel makers, who seek a complete ban on the commodity’s export.

Cotton yarn export grew by 35.86 percent in terms of volume during February 2021, Pakistan Apparel Forum chairman Muhammad Jawed Bilwani said on Wednesday.

He said that the rising volume of export of cotton yarn had deteriorated apparel sector’s growth as the country continued to face energy shortage.

“The value added products of knitwear, bedwear, towel and readymade garments have witnessed a decline of 26.14, 7.35, 11.36 and 0.42 percent respectively in February 2021 compared to January 2021,” Bilwani said.

Instead of exporting the essential raw material, it could be converted into high value-added products like garments to help the country earn foreign exchange and generate more employment, he said.

In the wake of the “severest” shortage of cotton yarn, the government should immediately place a ban on export of cotton yarn, he said.

He said that the government should also abolish the existing five percent customs duty on import of cotton yarn below 40 single count.

Cotton yarn prices surged 40 percent, but even at that exorbitant rate it was unavailable on the local market, he said.

“The situation has also compelled the exporters not to take new orders and for that reason such export orders meant for Pakistan shall be diverted to other regional countries,” Bilwani said.

In addition, he said, the dollar had depreciated against the rupee by seven percent, which was also a matter of concern for the exporters as the situation might lead to a liquidity crunch.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

cotton yarn cotton crop Muhammad Jawed Bilwani cotton exports Pakistan Apparel Forum

Govt urged to ban export of cotton yarn

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates

Quarterly tariff adjustment: Power consumers to face another brunt of Rs91bn

2002 power policy IPPs resent govt approach to payment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.