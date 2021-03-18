ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
Recorder Report 18 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Bestway Cement Limited        12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021        30% (i)
Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd.       12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021        60% (i)
Millat Tractors Limited       12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021           500%
                                                                                       (i) 12.5% B
Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.     12-03-2021     18-03-2021   18-03-2021     10-03-2021        34% (F)
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Limited               10-03-2021     19-03-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Limited     12-03-2021     19-03-2021                  10-03-2021        20% (i)
Indus Motor Co. Ltd.          13-03-2021     19-03-2021                  11-03-2021      250% (ii)
Thal Limited                  13-03-2021     19-03-2021                  11-03-2021        80% (i)
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.   13-03-2021     20-03-2021                  11-03-2021        10% (i)
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited            14-03-2021     21-03-2021                  11-03-2021        30% (i)
                                                                                            16% R*
Bunnys Limited                15-03-2021     21-03-2021                  11-03-2021      30% B (i)
International Industries Ltd. 15-03-2021     22-03-2021                  11-03-2021        35% (i)
International                 15-03-2021     22-03-2021                  11-03-2021        30% (i)
Steels Limited
Murree Brewery Co. Ltd.       16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021       100% (i)
Unity Foods Limited #         16-03-2021     22-03-2021   22-03-2021
S aritow S pinning            16-03-2021     22-03-2021   22-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
F eroze1888 Mills Limited     16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021        20% (i)
Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.        16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021        10% (i)
Biafo Industries Limited      17-03-2021     23-03-2021                  15-03-2021        20% (i)
Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd.   16-03-2021     24-03-2021                  12-03-2021        50% (i)
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. #     17-03-2021     24-03-2021   24-03-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah
Limited                       11-03-2021     25-03-2021
Bank Al Habib Limited         15-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021     11-03-2021        45% (F)
Archroma Pakistan Limited #   17-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021
Fauji Foods Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021                           NIL
Allied Bank Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021     17-03-2021        60% (F)
Soneri Bank Limited           19-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     17-03-2021     12.50% (F)
Habib Bank Limited            20-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     18-03-2021        30% (F)
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd.     20-03-2021     26-03-2021
MCB Bank Limited              16-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021     12-03-2021       150% (F)
J .K . Spinning               20-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
JS Bank Limited               22-03-2021     28-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
National Bank of Pakistan     22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Faysal Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Meezan Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021        20% (F)
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021      27.5% (F)
Wyeth Pakistan Limited        22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021        25% (F)
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim
Limited                       22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Samba Bank Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021      7.50% (F)
The Bank of Khyber            23-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     19-03-2021  15% (F), 5% B
Habib Metropolitan            19-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     17-03-2021        25% (F)
Bank Ltd.
Flying Cement Co. Ltd.        23-03-2021     30-03-2021                  19-03-2021      113.64% R
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills
Limited #                     23-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd.      23-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021                           NIL
The Bank of Punjab            24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021        10% (F)
Engro Fertilizers Limited     24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021        40% (F)
Askari Bank Limited           24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021        30% (F)
BankIslami Pakistan Limited   24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021                           NIL
Jubilee Life                  24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021       135% (F)
Insurance Co. Ltd.
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

