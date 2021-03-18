KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== Bestway Cement Limited 12-03-2021 18-03-2021 10-03-2021 30% (i) Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd. 12-03-2021 18-03-2021 10-03-2021 60% (i) Millat Tractors Limited 12-03-2021 18-03-2021 10-03-2021 500% (i) 12.5% B Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd. 12-03-2021 18-03-2021 18-03-2021 10-03-2021 34% (F) (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Limited 10-03-2021 19-03-2021 Ittehad Chemicals Limited 12-03-2021 19-03-2021 10-03-2021 20% (i) Indus Motor Co. Ltd. 13-03-2021 19-03-2021 11-03-2021 250% (ii) Thal Limited 13-03-2021 19-03-2021 11-03-2021 80% (i) Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd. 13-03-2021 20-03-2021 11-03-2021 10% (i) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 14-03-2021 21-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% (i) 16% R* Bunnys Limited 15-03-2021 21-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% B (i) International Industries Ltd. 15-03-2021 22-03-2021 11-03-2021 35% (i) International 15-03-2021 22-03-2021 11-03-2021 30% (i) Steels Limited Murree Brewery Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 100% (i) Unity Foods Limited # 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 S aritow S pinning 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 22-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # F eroze1888 Mills Limited 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 20% (i) Cherat Cement Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 22-03-2021 12-03-2021 10% (i) Biafo Industries Limited 17-03-2021 23-03-2021 15-03-2021 20% (i) Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd. 16-03-2021 24-03-2021 12-03-2021 50% (i) Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. # 17-03-2021 24-03-2021 24-03-2021 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Limited 11-03-2021 25-03-2021 Bank Al Habib Limited 15-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 11-03-2021 45% (F) Archroma Pakistan Limited # 17-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 Fauji Foods Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 NIL Allied Bank Limited 19-03-2021 25-03-2021 25-03-2021 17-03-2021 60% (F) Soneri Bank Limited 19-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 17-03-2021 12.50% (F) Habib Bank Limited 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 26-03-2021 18-03-2021 30% (F) (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd. 20-03-2021 26-03-2021 MCB Bank Limited 16-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 12-03-2021 150% (F) J .K . Spinning 20-03-2021 27-03-2021 27-03-2021 Mills Ltd. # JS Bank Limited 22-03-2021 28-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL National Bank of Pakistan 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL Faysal Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL Meezan Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 20% (F) Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 27.5% (F) Wyeth Pakistan Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 25% (F) Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 NIL Samba Bank Limited 22-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 18-03-2021 7.50% (F) The Bank of Khyber 23-03-2021 29-03-2021 29-03-2021 19-03-2021 15% (F), 5% B Habib Metropolitan 19-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 17-03-2021 25% (F) Bank Ltd. Flying Cement Co. Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 113.64% R Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Limited # 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd. 23-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL The Bank of Punjab 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 10% (F) Engro Fertilizers Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 40% (F) Askari Bank Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 30% (F) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 NIL Jubilee Life 24-03-2021 30-03-2021 30-03-2021 19-03-2021 135% (F) Insurance Co. Ltd. ==================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

