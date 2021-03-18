EFU GUARANTEED GROWTH FUND RATES

ANL
33.10
Increased By
▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC
14.60
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL
24.50
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN
95.49
Increased By
▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP
9.25
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO
10.10
Increased By
▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC
127.23
Increased By
▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL
49.98
Increased By
▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL
23.10
Increased By
▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL
27.42
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL
15.43
Increased By
▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL
9.71
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC
83.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL
7.05
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL
22.77
Increased By
▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO
41.84
Decreased By
▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL
4.11
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM
15.27
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF
46.20
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL
34.48
Increased By
▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL
11.00
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER
9.60
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL
88.79
Increased By
▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL
25.15
Increased By
▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC
8.58
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK
1.21
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP
40.76
Increased By
▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG
149.04
Increased By
▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY
31.00
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL
1.39
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
