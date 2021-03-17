ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
Farmers being registered by issuing kissan cards: Khusro Bakhtiar

  • Khusro Bakhtiar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to put the country on road to progress by steering it out of the crises.
APP 17 Mar 2021

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said on Wednesday that farmers were being registered by issuing them kissan cards, due to which, they would get direct benefits of subsidy by the government on seeds, fertilizers and other agriculture needs.

Talking to assembly members and notables here at Mohsin Abad residence of MNA Makhdoom Mubeen Alam, he said the resolution of problems lied in tolerance, endurance and consistency of democratic process in the country, adding that politics of chaotic was not in favour of any political party.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to put the country on road to progress by steering it out of the crises.

"We have brought a development package of Rs 10 billion for Rahimyar Khan while funds of Rs 70 billion have been received by World Bank for water supply schemes and provision of clean drinking water in 14 tehsils of Punjab and out of which, Rs 3 billion would be spent in Tehsil Liaqatpur," he added.

While announcing development package for Tehsil Liaqatpur, the federal minister said that a road from Alahabad to Liaqatpur would be constructed at a cost of Rs 300 million.

Similarly, Rs 180 million would be spent for the construction of road from Khanbela to Alahabad while Rs 200 million had been released for linkage of M-5 motorway. He also disclosed that 30 classrooms would be constructed in Girls College Liaqatpur.

Later, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar visited the residence of former chairman Shahid Habib Jatoi at Kotla Pathan and condoled with him over the demise of his mother.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a plan had been prepared to increase the limit of loans on per acre land and announcement in this regard would be made in the agriculture package next month. He said that development package for RY Khan, Khanpur and Sadiqabad would be made soon.

On the occasion, Makhdoom Mubeen Alam said that handsome amount of Rs 1 billion had been disbursed among deserving people in Tehsil Liaqatpur under Ehsaas Programme.

MPA Amer Nawaz Khan, district general secretary PTI Raja Muhammad Saleem, Qazi Zafar Navid and other notables were also present on the occasion.

