ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US expands list of Chinese officials stifling Hong Kong's freedoms

  • The report added two dozen new names bringing the total number listed to 34.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: The United States on Wednesday identified 24 more senior Chinese officials it classifies as being instrumental in quashing Hong Kong's freedoms as it warned foreign banks were now banned from doing any business with them.

The decision came shortly before talks were set to begin between senior US and Chinese officials in Alaska -- the first such meeting since President Joe Biden took office -- and Beijing blasted the latest designation.

US relations with China have plunged in recent years over a swathe of issues, including Beijing's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong after the city was rocked by huge and often violent democracy protests nearly two years ago.

Under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act -- a law enacted last year with bipartisan support -- the State Department has to identify any Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in eroding the financial hub's freedoms.

The report added two dozen new names bringing the total number listed to 34.

"Foreign financial institutions that knowingly conduct significant transactions with the individuals listed in today's report are now subject to sanctions," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

All those on the list are already subject to sanctions by the Treasury Department or through executive orders from Biden's predecessor Donald Trump. They are mostly top Communist Party officials in Beijing as well as senior national security police officers in Hong Kong.

"This fully exposes the sinister intention of the US to interfere in China's internal affairs, destabilise Hong Kong and obstruct China's stability and development," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhai Lijian told reporters.

Blinken said the expanded list came as Beijing moved last week to "unilaterally undermine Hong Kong's electoral system" by introducing new rules that will effectively stop any real opposition from standing in the city's already limited local elections.

"This action further undermines the high degree of autonomy promised to people in Hong Kong and denies Hong Kongers a voice in their own governance," Blinken said.

Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan are set for talks with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday in Alaska.

The talks will be the first between the powers since Yang met Blinken's hawkish predecessor Mike Pompeo last June in Hawaii.

The Biden administration has generally backed the tougher approach to China initiated by Trump, but has also insisted that it can be more effective by shoring up alliances and seeking narrow ways to cooperate on priorities such as climate change.

China has reacted with fury to US sanctions over Hong Kong following its imposition last year of a sweeping national security law which outlawed much dissent in the city.

Campaigning for foreign sanctions or implementing them was specifically made illegal under the law, leaving foreign banks in the city facing something of a quandary.

Some of the more than 100 people arrested under the new security law have been accused of advocating for foreign sanctions, including pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai who is in detention awaiting trial.

US FOREIGN BANKS Chinese officials Hong Kong's freedoms

US expands list of Chinese officials stifling Hong Kong's freedoms

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters