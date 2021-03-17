ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
ASC 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.03%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 93.68 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.31%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 125.90 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.08%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.47%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUBC 84.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
PPL 89.01 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.08%)
PRL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.62%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.92%)
TRG 146.90 Increased By ▲ 8.25 (5.95%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 78.34 (1.63%)
BR30 25,222 Increased By ▲ 576.47 (2.34%)
KSE100 45,403 Increased By ▲ 545.6 (1.22%)
KSE30 18,880 Increased By ▲ 252.14 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
South Korea stocks end lower as investors await Fed meeting outcome

  • In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 110.65.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean stocks closed lower on Wednesday, following a sell-off in Wall Street overnight, as most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The won ended nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 19.67 points, or 0.64%, at 3,047.50, reversing a 0.71% gain on Tuesday. It dropped over 1% in early trade, tracking declines in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones overnight as yields on longer-maturity US Treasury bonds ticked up.

** "(Investors') eyes are all-in on FOMC. The decline (in KOSPI) narrowed from early trade, but uncertainties are still high," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will end a two-day meeting later in the day.

** In South Korea, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix dropped 0.60% and 0.36%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem slid 3.59%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 526.2 billion won ($465.72 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 802.56 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 406.

** The won ended at 1,130.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% lower than its previous close at 1,129.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 110.65.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.177%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 2.137%.

South Korean stocks KOSPI FOMC Samsung Electronics South Korean financial markets won

