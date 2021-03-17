ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.38%)
ASC 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (5.32%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.23%)
DGKC 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.75%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
HASCOL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
HUBC 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.21%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.92%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.06%)
PRL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.95%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 40.90 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.04%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 8.45 (6.09%)
UNITY 30.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.45%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 78.45 (1.63%)
BR30 25,227 Increased By ▲ 581.61 (2.36%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 550.19 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,882 Increased By ▲ 253.9 (1.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Malaysia maintains April crude palm oil export duty at 8%

Reuters 17 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has kept its April export duty for crude palm oil at 8%, though it raised the reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The world's second-largest palm oil producer calculated a reference price of 4,331.48 ringgit per tonne in April, up from 3,977.36 ringgit in March.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in the range of 2,250 ringgit to 2,400 ringgit.

The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

"This means the duty payable on April crude palm oil shipment will be 346.52 ringgit ($84.19) or 28.33 ringgit ($6.88) higher than the previous month," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

"Malaysia CPO reference prices is up for 10 straight months and Indonesia is likely to follow suit when it announces its April CPO export tax," Varqa added.

The reference price is much higher than estimates, but crude palm oil remains the cheapest edible oil for destination markets, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

