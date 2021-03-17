CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.60-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may test a resistance at $5.60-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $5.65-1/4.

The current rise seems to be observing the retracements on the fall from $5.72 to $5.23-1/4.

After rising above the resistance at $5.53-1/4, the contract has a better chance of gaining more towards $5.60-1/4.

A break below $5.53-1/4, now a support, may cause a fall to $5.47-1/2. However, the impact of the break could be much more greater than triggering a shallow drop. It could help resume the downtrend from $5.72.

On the daily chart, a triangle has been confirmed. It indicates a target of $5.85. Strategically, the target will be available when corn breaks $5.58.

A break below $5.43 could be followed by a drop towards $5.25-1/4.

