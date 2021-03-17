Sports
Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash
- In a statement released on social media, the golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23.
17 Mar 2021
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last month.
In a statement released on social media, the golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23.
"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved
PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion
Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions
Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments