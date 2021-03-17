ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.06%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
AVN 93.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (5.16%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
BYCO 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.91%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.58%)
FFBL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.58%)
FFL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.98%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.46%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
PPL 88.84 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.88%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.45 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.9%)
TRG 146.35 Increased By ▲ 7.70 (5.55%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.51%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 72.78 (1.51%)
BR30 25,161 Increased By ▲ 515.64 (2.09%)
KSE100 45,368 Increased By ▲ 510.44 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,870 Increased By ▲ 241.52 (1.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash

  • In a statement released on social media, the golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last month.

In a statement released on social media, the golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."

