Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last month.

In a statement released on social media, the golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."