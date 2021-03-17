Markets
Hong Kong stocks slip at open
- The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.12 percent, or 35.45 points, to 28,992.24 in early trade.
17 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged lower at the open on Wednesday following a mixed lead from Wall Street ahead of the conclusion of a key US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.12 percent, or 35.45 points, to 28,992.24 in early trade.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.32 percent, or 11.00 points, at 3,435.73 in early trade, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.24 percent, or 5.31 points, to 2,191.20.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Hong Kong stocks slip at open
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved
PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion
Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions
Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments