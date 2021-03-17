ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
ASC 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.65 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (5.27%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
BYCO 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.46%)
DGKC 125.83 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.02%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.34%)
FCCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.53%)
FFBL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.58%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.62%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.72%)
PIBTL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
PPL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.61%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.15%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.54%)
TRG 146.30 Increased By ▲ 7.65 (5.52%)
UNITY 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.15%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 73.04 (1.52%)
BR30 25,182 Increased By ▲ 535.81 (2.17%)
KSE100 45,348 Increased By ▲ 490.98 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,855 Increased By ▲ 227.06 (1.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as virus cases surge

  • The government hopes to have "a stable supply of vaccines starting April or May", said retired general Carlito Galvez, who is overseeing the effort.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

MANILA: The Philippines will close its border to foreigners and restrict the number of Filipinos entering the country as authorities battle to contain a spike in coronavirus infections.

The temporary measures come after the number of daily cases hit a seven-month high of 5,404 on Monday and experts predict the figure could double by the end of March.

Most of the active infections are in Metro Manila where targeted lockdowns, night-time curfews and a stay-at-home order for all children are being used to curb the spread.

The ban on overseas arrivals was announced late Tuesday by the government's Covid-19 task force and takes effect March 20.

Overseas Filipino workers will be exempt, but the number of passenger arrivals will be limited to 1,500 a day, it said.

Authorities have blamed the infection surge on poor compliance with health protocols, such as wearing a mask and face shield in public, and more contagious variants of the virus.

A year after ordering the first lockdown that crippled the country's economy, threw millions out of work and triggered record hunger, President Rodrigo Duterte urged Filipinos to "not despair".

"It's a small thing in our lives. We went through (things that) are more severe, more difficult and brought more tears," Duterte said Monday.

His remarks sparked anger among social media users and opposition lawmakers who accused him of belittling the suffering of health workers and people who have lost loved ones to the disease.

Duterte's government has been flayed over its handling of the pandemic, which has infected more than 630,000 people. Nearly 13,000 have died.

The hospital bed occupancy rate is at 59 percent in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces, presidential spokesman Harry Roque -- who has tested positive for Covid-19 -- said Tuesday.

But at the Philippine General Hospital, one of the country's main facilities treating Covid-19 patients, 80 percent of beds for patients diagnosed with the disease were occupied and its intensive care wards full, a spokesman told local media.

The government hopes to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year.

More than a million doses of vaccines developed by China's Sinovac and British-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca have been delivered in the past two weeks.

The government hopes to have "a stable supply of vaccines starting April or May", said retired general Carlito Galvez, who is overseeing the effort.

About 216,000 health workers have received their first jab so far, he said.

Authorities aim to inoculate 1.7 million medical staff by mid-April before distributing vaccines to the elderly and poor.

Rodrigo Duterte Philippines MANILA coronavirus infections Philippines GDP Harry Roque Filipino workers

Philippines to shut border to foreigners as virus cases surge

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters