CEC, ECP members: Khaqan slams govt’s demand for resignations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the government’s demand for resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and all four members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is due to fear of an imminent decision in foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in liquefied natural gas (LNG) case, he said that the members of federal cabinet have attacked CEC as well as called for resignation of ECP and all its members. “This was the first and unique incident in the country’s as well as world’s history when a sitting government lost Senate elections and instead of accepting its defeat has shown no confidence over ECP,” he said.

This was the same ECP whose 20 presiding officers, he added, were allegedly kidnapped by the government along with votes and till date no one knows that which institution picked up these presiding officers in Daska by-polls last month.

Abbasi further said that the government asked CEC to resign after the country’s finance minister whose election campaign was ruin by no other than the Prime Minister himself. The main reason behind leveling allegation against ECP and demanding the CEC to step down was due to foreign funding case against the government, he said, adding the government is aware that the commission’s decision will be against it.

He said that with ECP’s verdict, it would be proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received funds from abroad and that were transferred to Imran Khan’s personal bank accounts. “The time is not far when PTI will also start attacking those who brought them into power,” he said in an obvious reference to the establishment.

Abbasi said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has adopted a stance in its plea filed before the court for cancellation of bail of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz that she was making political statements regarding country’s political affairs and talking about state institutions.

He said that chairman NAB should tell the nation that when he was entrusted with this “national responsibility”. No institution has so far lodged any complaint with respect to the stance adopted by NAB in its petition filed for Maryam’s bail cancellation, he said, adding that the right to talk about country’s institutions was protected under the constitution.

Abbasi asked Chairman NAB to read out constitution as well as country’s laws and stop filing such kind of petitions before the court. “You [chairman NAB] are being blackmail by this government. You are in trouble and our sympathies are with you but it doesn’t mean that you go beyond your mandate,” he said.

He said that this was the same government which also tried to steal Senate elections. Abbasi termed the reported installation of spy cameras during the election for Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman as a replay of the 2018 general elections. The person under whose supervision spy cameras were installed has once again become Senate Chairman through rigging, he said.

To a question regarding the resignations of PML-N members from parliament, Abbasi said that the final decision will be taken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “The party [PML-N] has not given assurance to anyone in this regard,” he said.

Regarding the mistreatment meted out to Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Monday last, Abbasi said that he condemned it and it should not have happened in the first place, but such actions are always feared for those who badmouth others.

Earlier, he appeared before Accountability-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in LNG case against him and others. The court marked his attendance and allowed him to go.

Barrister Munawar Duggai, the counsel for accused Agha Jan Akhtar crossed examined a prosecution witness Muhammad Hasaan Bhati, an assistant director of Ministry of Petroleum. To a question asked by the defence counsel, the witness said that after his induction his first posting was in the office of Director General (DG) in Ministry of energy, petroleum division.

He said that it is correct that he first appeared before investigation officer (IO) on November 6, 2019 in connection with this investigation. It is correct that I read out my statement under section 161 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) dated December 6,2019 written by IO, he said, adding that when he read out his statement the IO had already put his signature on his statement under section 161 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). After reading my statement before IO, I had not pointed out any correction in my statement, he said.

The defence counsel asked the witness that when he appeared before the IO whether an inquiry or investigation was underway. Witness asked the counsel to explain the difference between inquiry and investigation.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 26 and defence counsel will continue cross examination of the witness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021