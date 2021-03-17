ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Appointment of SECP commissioner: NAB likely to initiate another inquiry against Khaqan

Mushtaq Ghumman 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to initiate another inquiry against former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex -Secretary Finance, Arif Khan and other officials of Finance Ministry for appointing a Commissioner in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) allegedly in violation of prescribed rules.

According to documents, submitted to NAB, the appointment of Shauzab Ali as Commissioner in SECP was made through “abuse of process and merit” on March 27, 2018. He has, however, claimed that at the time of his appointment he had the required qualification and experience of more than 25 years as mandated by the advertisement and was working for the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

NAB has also been told that “the Commissioner made a false statement regarding his qualification. In his application, he stated that he took his Chartered Accountancy exams in 1997 and was eligible for the post of the Commissioner. Whereas he passed his CA exams on January 29,2000 and was given the membership number 3049 by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP).

The Commissioner deliberately withheld this fact from the Ministry of Finance to get this slot”.

Furthermore, one of the condition precedents for the candidature of the Commissioner was resignation, retirement or discontinuation from the previous held position in any government, autonomous or semi-autonomous body. However, the Commissioner used to work in ADB as Unit Head Finance after getting selected for the slot in SECP. He neither resigned from his previous position nor intimated this fact to the Ministry of Finance.

In addition to this, Ministry of Finance also wrote a letter to ADB to ascertain the facts of the matter but “no answer was received from the Bank”.

The documents indicate that the officials of Ministry of Finance who processed the shortlisting, interview and preparing summary were either unaware of the facts or ignored this aspect.

The sources said, NAB will initiate an inquiry into the case after going through all the record shared with it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB SECP Khaqan Abbasi

Appointment of SECP commissioner: NAB likely to initiate another inquiry against Khaqan

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.