‘Sindh govt to ensure provision of basic rights to minorities’

KARACHI: Secretary Local Government Sindh, Najam Ahmad Shah Tuesday said that the government of Sindh follows the philosophy of providing basic rights and necessities to all the minority communities and all the efforts will be made to provide facilities to every citizen.

He was talking to a delegation of National Lobbying for Minority Rights. The delegation also included Member Provincial Assembly Naveed Anthony, Prabhu Satyani and J Parkash.

He informed the delegation that after the approval of the Sindh Hindu Marriage Act, the Sindh government is deeply concerned and active in implementing it up to the grass-roots level and benefiting the minority community from its outcomes. Najam Ahmad Shah said that adherents of all faiths have made equal sacrifices for the development and stability of the country and there is no doubt that Pakistan’s minority community is like vanguard in the country’s integrity and strength.

Appreciating the services of the participants of the delegation, the Secretary Local Government said that interfaith harmony and unity is a need of the hour and also a national requirement.

The Secretary assured that the doors of Sindh Local Government Department are always open for all and all stakeholders should work together for the development of the city and the province.

Najam Ahmad Shah also issued instructions on the occasion that the salaries of all Christian employees should be released before Easter.

