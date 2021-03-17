CTD files FIR on Rangers van’s attack

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday registered case of an attack on Rangers mobile van in Orangi Town area in Karachi.

The FIR was submitted in CTD by a sub inspector of Rangers as complainant. The case was registered under terrorism, murder and attempt to murder charges.

According to the FIR, the Rangers patrolling van when reached at Orangi Town number five check post a bomb planted in a motorcycle on the roadside, exploded. The explosion damaged the mobile van and injured six persons.”

The FIR said that two terrorists could be seen in the CCTV footage which has been identified. “The accused went away and stand at a place after parking the motorbike,” the FIR said.

“As the Rangers van reached on the site, the accused detonated the bomb with remote control,” the FIR text read. “A ranger’s sepoy Roshan Solangi was pronounced martyred at the hospital,” according to the FIR. “Terrorism incident has been committed by the anti-state elements, in which the government’s mobile van, other vehicles and motorbikes were damaged,” the FIR read.