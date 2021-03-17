Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Dynea Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 50% Interim Cash Dividend 16.03.2021
Interloop Limited 30.06.2021 15% Interim Cash Dividend 16.03.2021
==============================================================================================
