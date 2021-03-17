LIBOR calculating interest on US dollar

ANL
31.99
Increased By
▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC
14.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL
24.44
Decreased By
▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN
88.96
Increased By
▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP
8.99
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO
9.13
Decreased By
▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC
124.56
Decreased By
▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL
48.50
Decreased By
▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL
22.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL
27.15
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL
14.85
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL
9.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC
83.60
Decreased By
▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL
6.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL
21.39
Increased By
▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO
42.40
Increased By
▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL
3.98
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM
15.26
Increased By
▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF
45.90
Decreased By
▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL
33.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL
10.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER
9.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL
87.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL
23.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC
8.51
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK
1.19
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP
39.31
Decreased By
▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG
138.65
Increased By
▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY
30.25
Increased By
▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL
1.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
