Mar 17, 2021
Pakistan

Khuhro rules out any differences in PDM ranks

  • Khuhro hoped the long march would prove to be the last naill in the coffin of hand-made government.
PPI 16 Mar 2021

LARKANA: A meeting of PPP, Larkana Division, was held under the chairmanship of party's Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro at Garhi Khuda Bux Tuesday to discuss the upcoming long march to make it a success.

While addressing the party activists, Khuhro said that the federal government should not threaten them because they were not afraid of threats as the long march would be held to Islamabad this month with the participation by millions of poverty-stricken and unemployed people facing the worst price hike to get rid of the present government.

Khuhro claimed that there are no differences in PDM adding if any political party has any reservations about other parties then it should be discussed and resolved within PDM.

After defaming politicians, parliament and democratic institutions were being weakened by using institutions and the powers want to keep the country's politics and politicians under their control.

He said those who talked about the rights of the masses had either been hanged, martyred or exiled and they were also given all kinds of pains.

He said Quaid-e-Azam made the country but he was sent to the cold area of Ziarat instead of provision of treatment of his TB. He said Liaquat Ali Khan was publicly martyred with bullets adding Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged in a fake case and Benazir Bhutto was also martyred in Rawalpindi by the same elements.

He said one prime minister was deported and others were implicated in fake and fabricated cases.

Khuhro asked how long would those suffer who talked about the rights of the poor and downtrodden people.

Khuhro said that Muzaffar Shah under the influence of institutions rejected seven votes without any cogent reason adding fake success of the government will soon prove to be bogus.

He said their struggle in and outside parliament would continue till the establishment of a real people's government in the country.

He said the long march would begin from Karachi under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which would reach Sukkur after crossing various districts from where it will march towards Islamabad.

He said resignations would be the last option and before that other options should be considered.

Khuhro hoped the long march would prove to be the last naill in the coffin of hand-made government.

The meeting was participated by Aajiz Dhamrah, Khursheed Junejo, Jameel Soomro, Aijaz Jakhrani, Aijaz Laghari and other party office-bearers of Larkana entire division.

Khuhro rules out any differences in PDM ranks

