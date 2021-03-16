ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
Pakistan

Formation of Pak-Arab Forum being mulled to promote ties with Arab countries: Ashrafi

  • Ashrafi said that talks could be held with the opposition to eradicate corruption and for development of the country.
APP 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The formation of Pak-Arab Forum was being worked out for promoting tourism, strengthening economic, cultural and religious ties with the Arab Islamic countries, said Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, Ashrafi said Pakistan desired unity and solidarity among all the Islamic countries, which must develop a joint strategy to eradicate extremist organizations, groups and individuals.

He said the relations with the Arab countries were getting stronger and Pakistan's foreign policy in that regard was being praised everywhere.

Ashrafi said Pakistan's stance on the issue of Islamophobia and Namoos-e-Risalat had been recognized in the entire Muslim world.

“There is a need to streamline cohesive and coordinated struggle to eliminate the menaces of Islamophobia, extremism and terrorism at world level,” he said.

The stronger the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would be, the stronger the Muslim Ummah emerged, said Ashrafi.

He said Harmain Al-Sharifain were the center of the Muslim Ummah. "If the security and stability of Saudi Arabia comes under threat, the Muslim Ummah cannot remain silent," he added.

Pakistan, he said, welcomed reconciliation between the Gulf countries and Qatar and wanted to make an end to differences among other Islamic countries with one another.

The problems of Islamic countries could only be solved through dialogue, he said. "Wars only bring destruction and countries in wake of hostilities and warlike situations can't build."

Together with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he said, Pakistan was raising the voice of the entire Muslim Ummah and the Islamic world at world forums.

At the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the World Islamic League, the Sri Lankan government had allowed the Muslims' burial permission for coronavirus victims, he said.

Replying to a question, he said it wais unfortunate that the issue of Hijab was creating problems for the Muslims everywhere, including Europe.

Ashrafi said that talks could be held with the opposition to eradicate corruption and for development of the country.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

