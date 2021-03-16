Pakistan
Blast in coal mine leaves seven dead in Balochistan
- Chief Inspector of Mines Shafqat Fayyaz said, a build-up of methane gas in the mine caused an explosion as the workers were still inside.
- Rescue teams initiated an operation and recovered the bodies of all the miners.
Updated 16 Mar 2021
At least seven people were killed when a coal mine collapsed due to a blast in Balochistan Harnai District.
As per the Chief Inspector of Mines Shafqat Fayyaz, a build-up of methane gas in the mine caused an explosion as the workers were still inside.
Rescue teams initiated an operation and recovered the bodies of all the miners.
The minerals secretary ordered an investigation into the incident and registration of a case against the mine manager and the contractor for negligence.
Last week, eight miners were trapped around 1,000 feet below ground in a mine in the district of Marwar, near the border with Afghanistan. Six workers were killed, while two others were rescued.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
Blast in coal mine leaves seven dead in Balochistan
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments