Blast in coal mine leaves seven dead in Balochistan

At least seven people were killed when a coal mine collapsed due to a blast in Balochistan Harnai District.

As per the Chief Inspector of Mines Shafqat Fayyaz, a build-up of methane gas in the mine caused an explosion as the workers were still inside.

Rescue teams initiated an operation and recovered the bodies of all the miners.

The minerals secretary ordered an investigation into the incident and registration of a case against the mine manager and the contractor for negligence.

Last week, eight miners were trapped around 1,000 feet below ground in a mine in the district of Marwar, near the border with Afghanistan. Six workers were killed, while two others were rescued.