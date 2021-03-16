ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
Missing persons: No one should fear except God: SHC asks JIT chief

  • The court sought a report from Sindh police, Rangers and other agencies until April 26.
PPI 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday passed strict remarks pertaining to the recovery of missing persons saying we are giving one last chance, if the missing citizen is not found, we will order to file a case against the concerned Superintendent of Police (SP).

A two-member bench of the SHC headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto heard the petitions for the recovery of Abdul Majeed and others who have been missing for 13 years.The petitions have been filed by families of missing persons for their recovery.

The court expressed annoyance with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) chief Junaid Sheikh, SP Investigation Mukhtar Khaskheli, and others over their performance for the recovery of missing citizens.

“If the progress report pertaining to this matter is not brought to the court at the next hearing, then we will directly send you to central Jail from here,” the court warned the JIT head and SP investigation.

Investigate whatever the petitioners are accusing, Justice Phulapoto remarked.

“Are you afraid of any institute? No one should fear except God, Justice Phulapoto remarked while inquiring with the JIT head. The court remarked that it needs progress in all cases otherwise the investigating officer will go to jail from here.

The court also reprimanded the focal person Sindh home department. If an institution doesn't answer you, then why are you sitting on such a big chair? Justice Phulapoto remarked.

“We are giving one last chance, If the missing citizen is not found, we will order to file a case against the concerned SP,” the court said.

Citizens have been missing for so many years and the police have not been able to reach a conclusion, the court said. JIT is done just to complete the blank, the court observed.

The court directed the Chief Secretary Sindh, Home Department and IG Sindh to put the missing person’s case before various authorities.

Court orders steps to recover missing citizens Syed Afaq, Mushtaq, Abdul Rehman, and others.

The court sought a report from Sindh police, Rangers and other agencies until April 26.

JIT SHC missing persons

