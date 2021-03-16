ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.21%)
Happy Westwood, off-target McIlroy, precise Thomas: golf talking points

  • "I think at my stage of my career there's not a lot a caddie can tell me. But, obviously, Helen gets me in a fantastic mood out there. Psychologically, she can help me and say the things that I need to hear."
AFP 16 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: A resurgent Englishman, a stuttering Northern Irishman and an American's mind game feature in AFP Sport's golf talking points this week:

Westy's secret weapon

Veteran Lee Westwood's stunning early-season form has put him in the frame for a Ryder Cup place with the former world number one playing some of the best golf of his long career.

Last year, the 47-year-old Westwood became the oldest winner of the Race to Dubai, 20 years after first finishing top of the European Tour's order of merit.

He led the Players Championship at Sawgrass going into the last round, the second consecutive week that he had featured in the final group after the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Finishing second behind Justin Thomas returned Westwood to the world's top 20 for the first time since September 2013 and his caddie -- and fiancee -- Helen Storey can take a huge amount of credit for the Englishman's renaissance.

Storey, a fitness instructor, first picked up the bag at the tail end of 2018 with magical results, Westwood immediately winning the NedBank Championship in South Africa.

She hasn't put it down since and Westwood's rise and relaxed demeanour have seen him fancied by many to end his major drought at The Masters at Augusta next month, where he has finished second twice and has five top-10 finishes in the past decade.

"I'm certainly having as much fun on the golf course as I've ever had," said Westwood. "That probably is helping me play some great golf.

"I think at my stage of my career there's not a lot a caddie can tell me. But, obviously, Helen gets me in a fantastic mood out there. Psychologically, she can help me and say the things that I need to hear."

DeChambeau, who had a front row seat to watch the pair's chemistry in high-pressure final groups on both the past two Sundays, is convinced of Storey's positive influence.

"I think Helen is a big part of it," DeChambeau said. "She's keeping him steady and level-headed. She's a rock. Keeps his mind focused on the right things. She's been awesome for him. And that's one of his secret weapons."

