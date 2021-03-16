ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.68%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 88.80 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (7.3%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.19%)
DGKC 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.65%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.41%)
FCCL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.79%)
HUBC 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.95%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.22%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.34%)
MLCF 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.91%)
PAEL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
POWER 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.64%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.89%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.89 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.69%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,815 Increased By ▲ 12.76 (0.27%)
BR30 24,697 Increased By ▲ 133.26 (0.54%)
KSE100 44,877 Increased By ▲ 37.39 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,650 Increased By ▲ 52.28 (0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies: Blinken

  • He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

TOKYO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.

Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the US-Japan alliance, Blinken said.

He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.

North Korea Tokyo US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies: Blinken

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters