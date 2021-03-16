World
US will work on denuclearization of North Korea with allies: Blinken
16 Mar 2021
TOKYO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the United States would continue to work with allies towards the denuclearization of North Korea.
Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, saying that his visit was meant to reaffirm the US-Japan alliance, Blinken said.
He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.
