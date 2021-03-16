Cabinet to mull over options

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) with Prime Minister, Imran Khan in the chair, will discuss different options with respect to sending a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan.

On Monday, Shafqat Mehmud, Federal Minister for Education, during a press conference, demanded the resignation of the ECP chief. The Cabinet will approve a summary of Interior Ministry for issuance of Prohibited Bore (PB) licences to Chief Minister, Punjab, Sardar Umsan Buzdar and a few retired generals and incumbent generals.

The Cabinet will approve the name of Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman (PAS-20), Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh, as CEO Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) on an additional charge basis.

The Cabinet is also to approve appointment of Raja Mazhar Hameed as Managing Director National Book Foundation.

The Cabinet will approve the names of Homoeopath doctors Ghuman Murtaza as President and Saeed ur Rehman Khattak as Vice President of National Council for Homoeopathy. Both have already been elected unopposed. The Cabinet will also approve guidelines for utilization of social welfare fund 2021.

The sources said, execution of gas development schemes during the incumbent government is also on the agenda. The summary submitted by Petroleum Division, seeking approval of the Cabinet, was circulated in terms of rule 17(l)(b) of Rules of Business, 1973 amongst twenty-eight Cabinet Members for recording their opinion and subsequent return to Cabinet Division. Fifteen Members of the Cabinet endorsed the proposal of the Petroleum Division; replies from twelve members were not received within stipulated time, whereas one Minister, i.e., the Minister for Maritime Affairs raised the following observation: "How can a summary be floated without receiving comments from related ministries. This summary should be discussed in the CCoE first, before placing it in the Cabinet. Hence in light of his suggestion, no comments can be given."

The summary was subsequently submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. Keeping in view the observation of the Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Prime Minister has desired that the case may be placed before the Cabinet, in terms of rule 19(3) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

The Cabinet will also ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021