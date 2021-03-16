Maryam backs Fazl’s stance on resignations from assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday backed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s stance with regard to resignations from the assemblies, as the 10-party opposition alliance would mull over the en-masse resignations today (Tuesday).

Talking to reporters after PML-N’s consultative meeting ahead of PDM’s leadership-level meeting, Maryam Nawaz said that the meeting which was chaired by party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif via a video link from London, deliberated upon the en-masse resignations from the assemblies, the March 26 “long-march” and other issues.

In response to a question, she said that the PDM today’s meeting is “very important” with regard to taking a decision on the option of resignations from the assemblies. She stated that every party in the PDM alliance has their own stance on the issue of resignations given the ground realities.

“We have 10 parties in the PDM and every party has their own political position who speaks on the issue keeping the ground realities in view. But it’s encouraging that PDM is united despite all these [contradicting opinions] on a larger agenda. We would try our level best to convince others [for en-masse resignations], we’ve also agreed upon and we would try to convince them as well, as it is necessary to give a last ditch [to the government] in larger interest of the people,” she added.

Among other points, she added that the resignations from the assemblies would be on the agenda of the PDM’s meeting, adding that consultations on the issue were underway. “After the discussion [in PDM] it would also be clear as to which party stands where,” Maryam Nawaz said.

Her statement comes following PDM president and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told media persons in Peshawar earlier in the day that the March 26 “long-march” of the opposition parties would only be effective after the en-masse resignations from the assemblies. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a major opposition party in the PDM alliance, is however not in favour of the resignations at this stage.

The PML-N vice-president also rejected the government’s demand which came through a press conference by government ministers, asking the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to resign. Maryam maintained that now the entire nation got to know ‘how they are trying to put pressure on the institutions.’

“Now the whole nation understands what bullies are and what an attack on an institution is…You resorted to blame the Election Commission when people rejected you in the by-polls despite the rigging. The entire world saw this today…you should be ashamed of yourself,” she said in response to the ministers press conference.

About National Accountability Bureau (NAB’s) application in the Lahore High Court (LHC) about cancellation of her bail, Maryam Nawaz claimed that NAB has failed in its responsibility of an impartial accountability and ‘has now resorted to political engineering’.

In the court on Monday, she said that she was amazed to see the NAB’s response and termed it a “joke” what the NAB told the court that ‘it couldn’t move the application to seek cancellation of her bail because she was busy in the Senate elections and other political activities.’

“When my mother was sick and I applied for a week leave from the NAB court…and it was denied… then I was sentenced to sever years and Nawaz Sharif to 10 years at a time when my mother was on the death bed. It’s a joke to say that Maryam Nawaz was busy at Senate and political activities… it’s now clear that the [NAB] petition was written in panic and how an immature application was submitted in the court,” she remarked.

Responding further to NAB’s application, she said: “They have no problems with the voices [criticism on institutions], but the fact is that the voice is now getting popular among the people…voice is being raised constantly and it is heard as well.” she stated in response to another query.

She added: “This is encouraging to see that Pakistan would now progress towards a better future…it’s responsibility of all of us to work towards a better and democratic Pakistan there would be a respect for the rule of law and sanctity of the vote, and not where such rulers are “installed and imposed” who while playing cricket and abruptly becomes master of the future of 220 million people.” “A permanent stop is now being put to such efforts, which is encouraging,” she added.

About the reported application to register a case against Javed Latif under sedition, she said that this was not a new for PML-N, adding that its leaders have been facing these tactics, “but still PML-N stands united.”

About the PML-N consultative meeting, Maryam Nawaz said that the meeting was chaired also attended by Hamza Shahbaz and party leaders from Punjab via Zoom.

Meanwhile, party heads of the PDM alliance would meet today for a crucial session here in Islamabad and sources said that among other issues such as the forthcoming “long-march”, they would also mull over the en-masse resignations from the assemblies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021