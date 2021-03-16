Over 22,000 seniors vaccinated: Dr Yasmin

FAISALABAD: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the third wave of Covid-19 epidemic has started and it is imperative to take precautionary measures and implement SOPs to prevent from it.

She said that people over 60 years of age across the province are being vaccinated and total of 114 centers are fully functional and more than 22,000 seniors have been vaccinated so far. However, media representatives should sensitize citizens to be vigilant so that corona could be defeated again by joint efforts.

She said this while talking to media persons after a syndicate meeting at Faisalabad Medical University during her visit to Faisalabad. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan, Vice Chancellor Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Health CEO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, DHO Dr. Ataul Moenum and other doctors were also present.

The provincial health minister said that people over the age of 55 could be affected by Corona and they should adopt preventive measures. She said that 22 new laboratories have been set up while the number of tests has been increased. She said that the media has a vital role to counter the third wave of Corona. The provincial health minister said that 44 million more vaccines were arriving and the vaccination process would not be allowed to come to a standstill.

Replying to a question, the provincial minister said that this was not the time for a procession, if the opposition has reservations, let it sit and talk, let the opposition come and sit with us and make election reforms. May Allah give wisdom to the opposition, I can only pray for them.—PR

