ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Pakistan

Opposition’s long march doomed to fail: Ashrafi

  • He said government wanted election reforms and opposition should cooperate to achieve the goal of holding free, fair, transparent and undisputed elections.
APP 15 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the opposition’s planned long march was destined to fail as the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure of five years.

Talking to media, Ashrafi, who was also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said the government would now onwards concentrate on providing solace to the people by checking price hike and food inflation.

He urged the business community to reduce their profits by 50 percent during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and help government to control inflation.

He said some vested interests were trying to vitiate the serene atmosphere of the country by fanning hatred after facing defeat in political arena. Opposition should accept the defeat of Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in elections of Chairman Senate with the same spirit the government had accepted the defeat of Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh.

The opposition PML-N and PPP had ditched their candidate of Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of (JUI-F) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl by not voting him.

He said government wanted election reforms and opposition should cooperate to achieve the goal of holding free, fair, transparent and undisputed elections.

A person of moderate income could never think to participate in the elections, he said adding that the Chief Election Commission (CEC) should control the use of money in the elections.

Sacrilegious banners, placards and blasphemous slogans displayed in the Aurat March were being investigated. The organizers of Aurat March were of the opinion that the tempered banners, placards and slogans had been shared on social media. However the situation would be cleared after the investigations.

He said the government has introduced reforms in seminary education and certificates of religious seminaries would be recognized at national level from next year. Not a single complaint has so far received about blasphemy in last five months.

Severely criticizing the anti Pakistan slogans of (PML-N) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz legislator without naming him, he urged former President Asif Ali Zardari to take notice of the same.

He said Pakistan was the only country which defeated the menace of terrorism, thanks to untiring efforts of Pakistan Army.

