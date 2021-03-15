ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder
Mar 15, 2021
Pakistan

OGDCL produces 36,423 BBL oil, 856 MMCFD gas in six months

  • During the period under review, the OGDCL's oil and gas production was impacted primarily by natural decline at Kunnar, KPD-TAY, Dakhni and Nashpa fields.
APP 15 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has produced around 36,423 BBL oil, 856 MMCFD gas, 778 TPD LPG and 52 TPD Sulphur during first half of the current fiscal year.

The company’s production witnessed a slight decline due to natural depletion at some oil and gas fields as compared to same period of the last year.

The two-quarter production of last year was 38,084 Barrel (BBL) of crude oil, 910 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) of gas, 747 Tons per Day (TPT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 54 TPD Sulphur, according to the OGDCL’s half-yearly report available with APP.

During the period under review, the OGDCL's oil and gas production was impacted primarily by natural decline at Kunnar, KPD-TAY, Dakhni and Nashpa fields.

Moreover, lower production was recorded on account of non-revival/partial revival of forced shut-in wells of Kunnar-2, 3, 9 & 10 during COVID-19 coupled with annual turn around at Dakhni, Nashpa , Sinjhoro and Uch wells.

Likewise, gas production was also affected due to decline in production share from NJV fields combined with less gas In-take from Qadirpur and Uch fields by Engro Powergen and M/s UPL-I & II respectively.

The company said the production decline was partially mitigated by injection of ten operated wells in the gathering system including Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, TAY South West-1, Saand-1&2, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Pasakhi Deep-6 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 163,894 barrels and 2,039 MMCF respectively.

In order to arrest the natural decline and sustain production from mature fields, as many as fifty seven work-over jobs were carried out comprising 7 with rig and 50 rig-less.

