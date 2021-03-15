OGDCL produces 36,423 BBL oil, 856 MMCFD gas in six months

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has produced around 36,423 BBL oil, 856 MMCFD gas, 778 TPD LPG and 52 TPD Sulphur during first half of the current fiscal year.

The company’s production witnessed a slight decline due to natural depletion at some oil and gas fields as compared to same period of the last year.

The two-quarter production of last year was 38,084 Barrel (BBL) of crude oil, 910 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) of gas, 747 Tons per Day (TPT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 54 TPD Sulphur, according to the OGDCL’s half-yearly report available with APP.

During the period under review, the OGDCL's oil and gas production was impacted primarily by natural decline at Kunnar, KPD-TAY, Dakhni and Nashpa fields.

Moreover, lower production was recorded on account of non-revival/partial revival of forced shut-in wells of Kunnar-2, 3, 9 & 10 during COVID-19 coupled with annual turn around at Dakhni, Nashpa , Sinjhoro and Uch wells.

Likewise, gas production was also affected due to decline in production share from NJV fields combined with less gas In-take from Qadirpur and Uch fields by Engro Powergen and M/s UPL-I & II respectively.

The company said the production decline was partially mitigated by injection of ten operated wells in the gathering system including Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, TAY South West-1, Saand-1&2, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10 and Pasakhi Deep-6 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 163,894 barrels and 2,039 MMCF respectively.

In order to arrest the natural decline and sustain production from mature fields, as many as fifty seven work-over jobs were carried out comprising 7 with rig and 50 rig-less.