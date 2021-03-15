Pakistan
Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,150
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
15 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 on Monday and was sold at Rs107,150 against its sale at Rs107,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs129 and was traded at Rs 91,864 against Rs91,735 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 84,208 from Rs84,090.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.
The gold price in the international market increased by Rs4 and was traded at Rs1731 against its sale at $1727, the association added.
