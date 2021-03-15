Pakistan
PM meets Senator Shibli, discusses govt performance
- The prime minister exchanged views on ways to highlight measures of the present government regarding welfare and well being of the public.
15 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday here held a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and discussed matters related to the government performance.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rauf Hassan, Senator Faisal Javed and Yousaf Baig Mirza were also present in the meeting.
The prime minister exchanged views on ways to highlight measures of the present government regarding welfare and well being of the public.
PTI demands Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, says ECP failed to hold fair Senate polls
PM meets Senator Shibli, discusses govt performance
COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit
Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI
Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir
Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province
Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar
Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000
COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi
Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'
Read more stories
Comments