PM meets Senator Shibli, discusses govt performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday here held a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and discussed matters related to the government performance.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rauf Hassan, Senator Faisal Javed and Yousaf Baig Mirza were also present in the meeting.

The prime minister exchanged views on ways to highlight measures of the present government regarding welfare and well being of the public.