Pakistan
Info Minister condemns attack on PM’s Special Assistant
- He said it is highly unfortunate that PML-N's thugs have attacked Shahbaz Gill.
15 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz has condemned the attack on Prime Minister's Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill by the PML-N people.
In a tweet on Monday, he said it is highly unfortunate that PML-N's thugs have attacked Shahbaz Gill.
The Minister said resorting to such tactics will only encourage response which is not favorable to current political culture.
