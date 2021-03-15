Pakistan to establish vaccination centres in major cities

The National Command and Operations Centre on Monday announced the opening of vaccination centres in major cities of the Pakistan, as coronavirus cases rise.

In a statement the NCOC said that walk-in vaccination facilities would be opened from March 16. People over 70 years of age can get themselves vaccinated at the nearest health facility after registering at 1166.

Moreover, the NCOC said that all provinces are required to establish mass vaccination centres similar to Expo Centre Lahore.

The cities where the facilities will be set up include: Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Quetta, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Mirpur, Multan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Bahawalpur.

The NCOC advised that provinces and districts should keep sufficient stocks at health facilities for vaccination of senior citizens.