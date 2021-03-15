World
Brazil IBC-Br economic activity index jumps 1pc in January
- The IBC-Br economic activity index, a leading indicator of gross domestic product, rose a seasonally adjusted 1.04% in December, significantly more than the 0.4% increase forecast in the Reuters poll. It was down 0.46% versus January last year.
15 Mar 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's economic activity rose sharply in January, a central bank index showed on Monday, signaling a ninth straight month of expansion and at more than double the pace forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
