Pentagon chief sees Asia ties as deterrent against China

HONOLULU: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday he was travelling to Asia to boost military cooperation with American allies and foster "credible deterrence" against China. Austin kicked off via Hawaii, seat of the American military command for the Indo-Pacific region, his first foreign visits as Pentagon chief.

"This is all about alliances and partnerships," he told reporters on the trip that is to include meetings with key allies in Tokyo, New Delhi and Seoul. "It's also about enhancing capabilities," he added, recalling that while the United States was focused on the anti-jihadist struggle in the Middle East, China was modernizing its army at high speed.