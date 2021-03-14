ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 32 lives, infects 2,664 more people

  • During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP 14 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 21,121 with 2,664 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,275 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 31 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital in respective quarantine or home, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 28 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 38 percent, Peshawar 25 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 51 percent, Peshawar 44 percent, ICT 37 percent and Lahore 31 percent.

Around 247 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 40,564 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 8,695 in Sindh, 16,071 in Punjab, 7,462 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,734 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 501 in Balochistan, 311 in GB, and 790 in AJK.

Around 570,571 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 605,200 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,952, Balochistan 19,206, GB 4,960, ICT 47,710, KP 75,725, Punjab 185,468 and Sindh 261,179.

About 13,508 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,453 perished in Sindh where no death occured during past 24 hours.

5,753 in Punjab had died with 21 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 20 of them in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,153 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Saturday, 524 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 202 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 320 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Saturday.

A total of 9,485,702 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,301 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Comments
