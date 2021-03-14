No compromise on the finality of Prophethood (SAW): Ashrafi

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that no compromise would be made on 'Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (SAW)' and blasphemy law.

While addressing 'Istehkam-e-Pakistan Ulema-Mashaikh' convention at Jamia Merhaba, he said, today, the finality of Prophet hood, monotheism, and the religion of Islam was being attacked, while the PTI led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing its leading role in safeguarding basic faith like 'Khatam-e-Nabuwwat' and sanctity of Holy Prophets.

Praising the role of former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) on the law of Prophethood, Ashrafi said that, "Allah does not see who has the beard and who does not, and ZAB did the greatest work for those who claimed to be religious."

Allama Tahir Ashrafi urged the Ulema to end their squabbles and play their role for the prosperity and stability of the beloved homeland for which it was meant to.

He said that he was playing its role in bridging the gap between the scholars and the administration, adding Madarsis (seminaries) were more secure than ever before.

He informed that he had written a letter to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid for investigating the slogans raised in the Aurat March, adding no one to be allowed to spread obscenity in the name of freedom.

He said that action would be against those who wanted anarchy in the country under the law and freedom of speech was not meant to insult the religious beliefs.

Ashrafi said Islam had given women rights more than any other religion including the right of inheritance, marriage and education.

He said resolving issues of mosques and madarsis were the top priority of the government and PM Imran Khan had tasked him to visit ulema in different parts of the country to listen to their grievances and help address those at the earliest.

He maintained that the prime goal of the government initiatives was to promote the message of peace.