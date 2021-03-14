ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Ton-up Williams, Tiripano frustrate Afghanistan victory bid

AFP 14 Mar 2021

ABU DHABI: Skipper Sean Williams scored a pugnacious hundred and allrounder Donald Tiripano hit a maiden half century to delay Afghanistan's victory on the fourth day of the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Williams was 106 not out for his fourth Test hundred - third as captain and third in successive Tests - and Tiripano was on an unbeaten 63 as Zimbabwe closed the day on 266-7 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

This puts Zimbabwe just eight runs ahead with three wickets including the fighting duo of Williams and Tiripano to save their 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, also in Abu Dhabi.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan had put Afghanistan in sight of a series-levelling win with 5-105 - his fourth five wicket haul in five Tests - but Williams and Tiripano stood firm.

The duo nullified Rashid and other bowlers after Zimbabwe were staring at defeat on 170-7 at tea, needing 118 to avoid an innings defeat.

But Williams and Tiripano ensured Zimbabwe did not lose a wicket in the final session as they added 124 runs for the unbroken eighth wicket stand.

Williams cut Rashid for his ninth boundary to reach his century and also helped overcome the innings defeat. He has so far batted for 190 balls and hit nine boundaries and a six.

Tiripano, who survived some anxious moments against Rashid, improved on his previous best of 49 not out against New Zealand at Harare in 2016. He has so far hit 11 boundaries off 164 balls.

Resuming on 24 without loss Zimbabwe lost both openers Prince Masvaure (15) and Kevin Kasuza (30) before lunch and five more wickets in the second session.

After paceman Sayed Shirzad removed talented batsman Wesley Madhevere for his third duck in two Tests - a pair in this Test - Rashid came into his own.

Rashid removed Sikandar Raza (22), Ryan Burl (nought) and Regis Chakabva (nought) in the space of just two runs and off his eight balls to leave Zimbabwe tottering at 142-7.

But Williams, who also hit a hundred against Sri Lanka at Harare in January last year and in the first Test against Afghanistan here, took the game to last day.-AFP

=========================================================

Scoreboard

=========================================================

Afghanistan 1st innings 545-4 dec (Hashmatullah Shahidi 200 not out, Asghar Afghan 164)

Zimbabwe 1st innings 287 (Sikandar Raza 85; Prince Masvaure 65; Rashid Khan 4-138, Amir Hamza 3-73)

Zimbabwe 2nd innings (overnight 24-0)

Prince Masvaure c and b Ahmadi                   15
Kevin Kasuza c Rahmat b Rashid                   30
Tarisai Musakanda lbw b Rashid                   15
Sean Williams not out                           106
Wesley Madhevere c Zazai b Shirzad                0
Sikandar Raza c Jamal b Rashid                   22
Ryan Burl lbw b Rashid                            0
Regis Chakabva lbw b Rashid                       0
Donald Tiripano not out                          63
Extras: (b8, lb6, w1)                            15
---------------------------------------------------
Total: (Overs 106; for 7 wkts)                  266
---------------------------------------------------

Still to bat: Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Masvaure), 2-46 (Kasuza), 3-101 (Musakanda), 4-102 (Madhevere), 5-140 (Raza), 6-140 (Burl), 7-142 (Chakabva)

Bowling: Shirzad 19-4-35-1 (1w), Rashid 43-10-105-5, Hamza 26-6-70-0, Ahmadi 16-5-40-1, Shahidullah 1-0-1-0, Asghar 1-0-1-0

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)

TV umpire: Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

