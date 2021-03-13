Pakistan
KP Health Minister says efforts to be made for eradicating polio from Pakistan
- He said diverse strategies should be adopted for keeping the province zero polio cases for the next few years.
13 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said inclusive efforts will be made for making the country completely polio free.
Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said diverse strategies should be adopted for keeping the province zero polio cases for the next few years.
Taimur Saleem Jhagra stressed the need for training of polio workers for this purpose. He said better security will be provided to polio teams in the coming anti-polio campaigns.
Punjab reimposes COVID-19 restrictions amid fears that a third wave is underway
KP Health Minister says efforts to be made for eradicating polio from Pakistan
Pakistani Taliban threaten organisers of Women's Day March
PM Imran green lights establishment of Civil Drone Authority
PM congratulates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory
COVID-19 surge: Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory
Top PDM leadership vows to investigate shocking defeat in Senate elections
Rejected votes now work in favour of govt candidate
RDAs exceed 0.1m mark in 6 months: SBP
PM chairs meeting on electricity tariffs: Cut in circular debt to benefit consumers
SPI down 0.57pc WoW
Turkey plans to host Afghan peace talks in April
Read more stories
Comments