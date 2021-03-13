KP Health Minister says efforts to be made for eradicating polio from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said inclusive efforts will be made for making the country completely polio free.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said diverse strategies should be adopted for keeping the province zero polio cases for the next few years.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra stressed the need for training of polio workers for this purpose. He said better security will be provided to polio teams in the coming anti-polio campaigns.