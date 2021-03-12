ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6bn

  • Oil trading helps offset collapse in fuel demand.
  • Trading accounted for 43% of oil products earnings.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell's 2020 earnings from trading crude oil and refined products doubled from the previous year to $2.6 billion, providing a boost to offset a sharp drop in fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shell's oil trading operations, known internally as Trading & Supply, accounted for 43% of the Oil Products division's total earnings of $5.995 billion in 2020. Trading earnings totalled $1.3 billion in 2019, according to the report, which was released on Thursday.

The unusually high contribution from trading helped Shell weather one of the toughest years in the industry's history, when energy consumption collapsed during the pandemic.

Shell, the world's largest energy trader, experienced a 28% drop in oil sales last year to 4.71 million barrels per day on average, the report said.

Its 2020 profit dropped to its lowest in at least two decades.

Shell is also the world's largest liquefied natural gas trader. It also sells and buys power.

Rival BP's trading arm made nearly $4 billion in 2020, according to a copy of an internal BP presentation seen by Reuters, almost equalling 2019's record trading profit.

Companies can make large profits even during times of lower demand for commodities by storing products such as oil on shore or at sea. Shell's vast refining, trading and retail operations also allow it to take advantage of short-lived changes in supply and demand around the world.

Crude Oil Royal Dutch Shell Plc Shell's oil trading refined products

Shell's oil trading earnings double in 2020 to $2.6bn

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters