ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

  • WHO: AstraZeneca shot is "excellent vaccine".
  • Says no death linked to COVID-19 vaccines so far.
  • Chinese vaccines will "probably" be approved in March.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

GENEVA: A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused distribution of it, but there is no reason not to use it, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Norway, Iceland have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who have been vaccinated.

Margaret Harris told a briefing that it was an "excellent vaccine" and that no causal relationship had been established between the shot and the health problems reported, calling the pause in use "a precautionary measure".

"It's very important to understand that, yes, we should continue to be using the AstraZeneca vaccine," she said.

The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety is currently reviewing the reports and will revert on its findings, she added, as it does with any safety issues.

"It is very important we are hearing safety signals because if we were not hearing about safety signals that would suggest there is not enough review and vigilance"," she said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the main shot in the early phase of a WHO-led global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX that aims to distribute 2 billion doses this year, ensuring access for poorer countries.

WHO data shows that more than 268 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various developers have been administered worldwide and no deaths have been found to have been caused by them, Harris said.

The Geneva-based body has given emergency use listing for the Pfizer/BioNTech and versions of the AstraZeneca vaccines -- a step that broadens access to those shots considerably.

Asked about the timing of emergency listings for China's Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech vaccines, she said reviews were now underway and approval would "probably" be given this month.

"I don't want to put an exact date on depending on all sorts of issues but we would expect by the end of March," she added, saying that it partly depends on how quickly developers provide the requested responses.

World Health Organization AstraZeneca's vaccine AstraZeneca's shot COVAX shots

WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters