Is MG planning to introduce hybrid SUV in Pakistan?

  • The company tweeted an image of its’ plug-in hybrid variant of HS named MG HS PHEV stating: “This is an automobile that will refine all the values of life!”
  • The car would have a 1500cc Turbocharged engine as well as a charging port like electric vehicles.
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Mar 2021

It looks like Morris Garage (MG) is about to introduce wide range of vehicles in Pakistan, as the company yet again teases another SUV for the local market.

As per the company, it has booked over 4,000 units of the car so far since its launch in Pakistan. Moreover, three banks have issued LCs for 5,200 MG cars, meaning they are indeed coming to Pakistan.

The company tweeted an image of its’ plug-in hybrid variant of HS named MG HS PHEV stating: “This is an automobile that will refine all the values of life!”

The car would have a 1500cc Turbocharged engine as well as a charging port like electric vehicles. So, you can drive the car on both fuel and electric power.

The car has 370Nm Torque, with 55-kilometer per liter fuel mileage. If it is true, then it is an excellent average for consumers. Furthermore, the vehicle could reach from 0 to 100 in 7.1 seconds.

