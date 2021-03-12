Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

(Karachi) Former prime minister and Pakistan Democratic Movement's joint candidate for Senate chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani has claimed that he has already won the election, local media reported on Friday.

Talking to media persons after filing his nomination papers for Senate chairman, Gilani said: “Everyone knows that we have already won.” He added the parliamentarians do not have confidence in the prime minister which was a benefit for him in winning the Senate seat.

PTI's Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi and the joint opposition’s Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will be contesting for the slots of Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

The PPP and PML-N leaderships claim they have the numbers advantage and will win the Senate polls.

Meanwhile, the newly elected members of the Senate took oath today at a session being held to elect Senate chairman and deputy.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah, nominated as the presiding officer, administered the oath to the members-elect. Following their oath, the new Senators signed the roll of members.