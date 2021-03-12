Markets
Hong Kong stocks slightly down at break
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.25 percent, or 73.73 points, to 29,311.88.
12 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged down in the morning session Friday as profit-taking after three days of gains offset Joe Biden's signing of his vast economic stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.25 percent, or 73.73 points, to 29,311.88.
