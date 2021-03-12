ANL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
ASL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (5.05%)
AVN 73.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.01%)
DGKC 121.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.94%)
EPCL 45.78 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.71%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.13%)
FFBL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.34%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.1%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.86%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.23%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.3%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.13%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
PPL 86.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
PRL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
TRG 118.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.85%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 4,633 Increased By ▲ 89.39 (1.97%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By ▲ 417.67 (1.82%)
KSE100 43,466 Increased By ▲ 686.05 (1.6%)
KSE30 18,076 Increased By ▲ 214.81 (1.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher on ECB, US stimulus

  • The dollar fetched 108.55 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.53 yen in New York late Thursday.
AFP 12 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors cheered the new $1.9 trillion US economic relief package and the ECB's stimulus bond buying.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.28 percent or 80.53 points at 29,292.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.08 percent or 1.51 points to 1,926.43.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by US shares" after US President Joe Biden signed the eagerly anticipated economic relief package.

Meanwhile the European Central Bank said after its monetary policy meeting that it would ramp up the pace of its pandemic emergency bond buying, in a clear bid to soothe market jitters about a rise in government borrowing costs and inflation.

The ECB's move, which helped boost European and US bourses, is also supporting the Tokyo market, analysts said.

In Tokyo, some electronics were higher, with Sony trading up 1.04 percent at 11,125 yen, Hitachi up 0.78 percent at 5,269 yen, and motor specialist Nidec up 0.98 percent at 12,825 yen.

The dollar fetched 108.55 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.53 yen in New York late Thursday.

Wall Street stock indices ended at fresh records with the Dow climbing 0.6 percent to 32,485.59, concluding at an all-time high for the second straight day.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei Russian bourses ECB's stimulus bond

Tokyo stocks open higher on ECB, US stimulus

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters