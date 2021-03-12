Netflix's new test will crack down on password sharers

Netflix has introduced a new test to crack down on password sharing practices, which are common on it's platform.

The company will ask users to verify if they are account owners by sending them an email or text code. If the user is unable to verify account ownership within a given timeframe, Netflix will prevent them from streaming its content.

Netflix currently has more than 200 million subscribers around the globe, according to the Verge. Although, this new test might not completely curb password sharing as account owners can send codes to their friends who are using the same account, it is a step forward towards improving the system.

However, it is also important to note that a huge proportion of password sharing practices are actually legitimate as well; for instance, someone is sharing their Netflix password with their spouse or children.

Moreover, it is also unclear how a Netflix household account should be used. For some this might mean a physical household, however for others, this could be families with kids in college using the same account.

The test is also not specific to any one country or any specific length of time.

It is also important to note that the purpose of introducing new and better password sharing tests is to also improve the overall security measures on the Netflix app, which are necessary for account protection.