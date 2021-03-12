ANL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.41%)
GM enters new battery partnership to improve EV range and lower cost

  • General Motors (GM) enters a new battery partnership with SolidEnergy Systems (SES) to enhance the energy density in its lithium-ion batteries.
BR Web Desk 12 Mar 2021
Source: Reuters

General Motors (GM) enters a new battery partnership with SolidEnergy Systems (SES), which is a spinoff of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), to enhance the energy density in its lithium-ion batteries.

As part of the joint venture, both companies plan on construction a test facility in Woburn, Massachusetts, to start high-capacity preproduction of batteries by 2023.

According to General Motor's President Mark Reuss, this new partnership will ensure more range and lowers cost for GM's electric vehicles in the long run. Moreover, this joint venture will also allow GM to create lighter weight vehicles with smaller batteries, as reported by the Verge.

SolidEnergy Systems has done considerable work in this area by developing an “anode-free” lithium metal battery that is twice as energy dense, but is just as safe and long-lasting as lithium-ion batteries used in today’s EVs, smartphones, wearables, drones and other devices, according to Techcrunch.

This new technology will not only give GM a competitive edge over its competitors, mainly Tesla, but will also enable it to achieve its grand ambitions regarding EVs.

The automaker aims to launch 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025 and sell only EVs by 2035.

